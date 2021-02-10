MARKET NEWS

Sell USDINR; target of 73.10 - 73.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee gained 7 paise and ended at 72.89 against the US dollar on the back of FIIs inflow and weakness in the dollar.

February 10, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee gained 7 paise and ended at Rs 72.89 against the US dollar on the back of FIIs inflow and weakness in the dollar. However, rising crude oil prices could be a concern, which would limit its gain • Dollar index traded negative for a third day in a row after witnessing selling from YTD high of Rs 91.6. NFIB Index, JOLTs Job Openings and Fed speak outcome would trigger some volatility.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR continued to trade near Rs 73 levels along with rise in crude oil prices. However, a sustainable bounce is not expected due to a sharp fall in the Dollar index, which will keep the US$INR pair move in check • The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.04 in the last session. The open interest increased almost 3% for February series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Feb futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 73.18-73.22Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.10/ 73.00Stop Loss: 73.31
Support: 72.95/72.85Resistance: 73.30/73.50

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Feb 10, 2021 09:39 am

