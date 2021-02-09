Sell USDINR; target of: 73.10 - 73.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee continued to remain in a range despite strengthening dollar and rise in bond yields recently. Continued FII buying in equities can be attributed to the current outperformance of the pair • The dollar index found some pressure at higher levels and moved towards 91. However, the downward move in the dollar comes despite the rise in US bond yields, with the 10-year benchmark gradually approaching the 1.20% level, area last visited in March 2020.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR spot has moved below 73 levels once again and further declines can be seen if it sustains below these levels. However, continued strength shown by dollar remains a concern • The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.10 in the last session. The open interest increased almost 8% for February series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Feb futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 73.18-73.22 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.10/ 73.00 Stop Loss: 73.31 Support: 72.95/72.85 Resistance: 73.30/73.50

