MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell USDINR; target of: 73.10 - 73.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee continued to remain in a range due to contraction in volatility.

icicidirect.com
February 08, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee continued to remain in a range due to contraction in volatility. Last Friday it ended almost flat at 72.92 levels, down 3 paise • The dollar index continued to hold above 91 levels post its Friday’s reversal from higher levels. Disappointing US jobs data caused some investors to scale back bets.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR pair is likely to consolidate near 73 levels for a few sessions. However, upsides could be limited due to a sell-off in the Dollar index last Friday • The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.07 in the last session. The open interest increased almost 2% for February series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Feb futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 73.20-73.22Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.10/ 73.00Stop Loss: 73.31
Support: 72.95/72.85Resistance: 73.30/73.50

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

icicidirect.com
TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Feb 8, 2021 09:32 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.