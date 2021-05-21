Sell USDINR; target of: 73.05 - 73.00 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee opened positive and remain range bound throughout the day. It ended near 73.10 levels • The dollar index has so far met strong support in the 89.70 zone while the Fed-led recovery seems to have met initial resistance in the band of - 90.0-90.5 for the time being.

Currency futures on NSE

The positive sentiment in the domestic currency is influenced by a rally in global markets and the dollar’s weakness against the major currencies, which should limit downsides. It could retrace towards 73.00 levels • The dollar-rupee May contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.17 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 2.8% for the May series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR May futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 73.20-73.24 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.05/ 73.00 Stop Loss: 73.36 Support: 73.00/72.80 Resistance: 73.35/73.50

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More