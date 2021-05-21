MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell USDINR; target of: 73.05 - 73.00 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee opened positive and remain range bound throughout the day. It ended near 73.10 levels •

May 21, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee opened positive and remain range bound throughout the day. It ended near 73.10 levels • The dollar index has so far met strong support in the 89.70 zone while the Fed-led recovery seems to have met initial resistance in the band of - 90.0-90.5 for the time being.

Currency futures on NSE

The positive sentiment in the domestic currency is influenced by a rally in global markets and the dollar’s weakness against the major currencies, which should limit downsides. It could retrace towards 73.00 levels • The dollar-rupee May contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.17 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 2.8% for the May series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 73.20-73.24Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.05/ 73.00Stop Loss: 73.36
Support: 73.00/72.80Resistance: 73.35/73.50

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: May 21, 2021 09:17 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.