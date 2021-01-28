MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell USDINR; target of: 73.05 - 72.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee depreciated marginally as weakness in domestic equities put pressure on the currency.

January 28, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee depreciated marginally as weakness in domestic equities put pressure on the currency. For the new series, the option concentration suggest a range of 73-73.50 ahead of Union Budget • The DXY dollar index recovered most of the declines seen yesterday and closed near highs near 90.7. The Federal Reserve maintained its super-accommodative monetary policy on Wednesday, but a brighter medium-term outlook suggests that a change may be on the horizon.

Currency futures on NSE

US$INR pair reverted in the last session but closed almost flat amid strength in dollar index. For the February series, the Call base is placed at 73.50, which should be immediate hurdle for the pair • The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.23 in the last session. The open interest increased by 69% as the new series started.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Feb futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 73.23-73.27Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.05/ 72.90Stop Loss: 73.37
Support: 73.05/72.90Resistance: 73.37/73.45

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Jan 28, 2021 09:27 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.