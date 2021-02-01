Sell USDINR; target of: 73.05 - 72.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee appreciated and moved below 73 levels once again ahead of union budget. However, sovereign Indian bonds declined ahead of Monday’s federal budget and RBI’s rate decision later next week. The dollar surged versus the yen and most other Group-of-10 peers, as it broke through technical levels and benefited from weakening risk sentiment as global stocks fell.

Currency futures on NSE

US$INR pair continued to hover around $ 73 levels ahead of Union Budget. It has remained largely range bound despite outflows seen from domestic equities.The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.16 in the last session. The open interest increased by 11% for February series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Feb futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 73.23-73.27 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.05/ 72.90 Stop Loss: 73.38 Support: 73.05/72.90 Resistance: 73.38/73.45

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.