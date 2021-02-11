Sell USDINR; target of 73.00 - 72.90 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee gained 5 paise in the previous session against the US dollar and ended at a new weekly high. Positive FII inflows and weakness in the Dollar index were the major reason • The Dollar index remained depressed ahead of the CPI data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech. It made a fresh low near 90.3 levels. Improvement in risk appetite weighted on the dollar.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR future finally slipped below Rs 73 levels on closing basis, which will keep the rupee pair depressed. We feel upsides could be limited due to sharp sell-off in the Dollar index and rise in Euro and GBP • The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.93 in the last session. The open interest increased by 0.5% for the February series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Feb futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 73.10-73.12 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.00/ 72.90 Stop Loss: 73.22 Support: 72.95/72.85 Resistance: 73.20/73.30

