Sell USDINR; target of 73.00 - 72.90 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee gained 5 paise in the previous session against the US dollar and ended at a new weekly high.

February 11, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee gained 5 paise in the previous session against the US dollar and ended at a new weekly high. Positive FII inflows and weakness in the Dollar index were the major reason • The Dollar index remained depressed ahead of the CPI data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech. It made a fresh low near 90.3 levels. Improvement in risk appetite weighted on the dollar.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR future finally slipped below Rs 73 levels on closing basis, which will keep the rupee pair depressed. We feel upsides could be limited due to sharp sell-off in the Dollar index and rise in Euro and GBP • The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.93 in the last session. The open interest increased by 0.5% for the February series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Feb futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 73.10-73.12Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.00/ 72.90Stop Loss: 73.22
Support: 72.95/72.85Resistance: 73.20/73.30

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 11, 2021 09:31 am

