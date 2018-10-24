Sell USDINR; target of 73.00 - 72.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended mildly lower in yesterday session weighed by hit to risk - on sentiment. However it is expected to open on a higher note today tracking sharp declines in crude oil prices. Lower oil prices may reduce the risk of spiralling current account deficit (CAD) • US$ was mildly lower against major currencies in absence of any major data as well as profit booking seen in equities . Euro continues to trade in a range ahead of ECB monetary policy meeting. EU and Italy are expected to hold discussions in next few weeks over containing Italy’s spending plans. Any positive outcome could see Euro rising sharply.

Benchmark yield

Government bonds rose in yesterday session tracking stable Rupee as well as decline in crude oil prices. Yield may further decline today owing to sharp profit booking in crude oil prices in yesterday session • US treasury yields were lower in yesterday session as Investors chased safety of Bonds owing to profit booking in equities . Also stand - off between US and Saudi Arabia could keep investors chasing the safety of treasuries.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee October contract on the NSE was at 73.59 in the previous session. October contract open interest declined 4.05 % in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR October futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 73.25 -73.35 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.00 / 72.90 Stop Loss: 73.45 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 73.15 / 73.00 R1/R2:73.35 /73.45

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.