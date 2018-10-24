Sell USDINR; target of 73.00 - 72.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee ended mildly lower in yesterday session weighed by hit to risk - on sentiment. However it is expected to open on a higher note today tracking sharp declines in crude oil prices. Lower oil prices may reduce the risk of spiralling current account deficit (CAD) • US$ was mildly lower against major currencies in absence of any major data as well as profit booking seen in equities . Euro continues to trade in a range ahead of ECB monetary policy meeting. EU and Italy are expected to hold discussions in next few weeks over containing Italy’s spending plans. Any positive outcome could see Euro rising sharply.
Benchmark yield
Government bonds rose in yesterday session tracking stable Rupee as well as decline in crude oil prices. Yield may further decline today owing to sharp profit booking in crude oil prices in yesterday session • US treasury yields were lower in yesterday session as Investors chased safety of Bonds owing to profit booking in equities . Also stand - off between US and Saudi Arabia could keep investors chasing the safety of treasuries.
Currency futures on NSE
The dollar - rupee October contract on the NSE was at 73.59 in the previous session. October contract open interest declined 4.05 % in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR October futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$ in the range of 73.25 -73.35
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 73.00 / 72.90
|Stop Loss: 73.45
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 73.15 / 73.00
|R1/R2:73.35 /73.45