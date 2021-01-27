MARKET NEWS

Sell USDINR; target of: 73.00 - 72.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, Overall volatility continued to decline in the rupee as it approached expiry week.

January 27, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

Overall volatility continued to decline in the rupee as it approached expiry week. In the last session, after initial bounce it ended 4 paise higher. We feel its likely to trade in the range • Ahead of the comments from Fed chairperson, the Dollar index remained in a range. However, it continued to trade above 90 levels. We feel volatility would be higher in the index as traders would be watching developments on stimulus.

Currency futures on NSE

US$INR pair is consolidating near its sizeable Put OI base of 73. Looking at the declining volatility, we feel the rupee is likely to trade in range and any visible bounce towards 73.15 should be used to create short position • The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.94 in the last session. The open interest fell 8.9% in the current series while February series saw an increase of over 46% in open interest.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR JAN futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 73.10-73.13Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.00/ 72.90Stop Loss: 73.22
Support: 72.95/72.85Resistance: 73.30/73.45

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Jan 27, 2021 09:57 am

