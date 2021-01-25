MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell USDINR; target of: 73.00 - 72.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee continued to lack volatility for a third day in a row and witnessed a narrow trading range.

January 25, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee continued to lack volatility for a third day in a row and witnessed a narrow trading range. It ended the week almost flat at 72.98. However, we feel it is likely to trade in a range with the hurdle now at the 73.25-73.35 range • Dollar index continues to gain momentum and remained firm above 90 level. However, it fell from the weekly high. Major support for the index is now at 89.90 level.

Currency futures on NSE

US$INR pair is consolidating near its sizeable Put OI base of 73. Looking at the declining volatility, we feel the rupee is likely to trade in range and any visible bounce towards 73.15 should be used to create short position • The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.96 in the last session. The open interest fell by 2.8% in the current series while February series saw an increase of over 60% in open interest.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR JAN futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 73.12-73.15Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.00/ 72.90Stop Loss: 73.25
Support: 72.95/72.85Resistance: 73.30/73.45

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Jan 25, 2021 09:26 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's Test Series win will change the ad world; IT fetes Biden Immigration bill and Q3 results; Why more luxury cars are heading to India

Corporate Buzz | India's Test Series win will change the ad world; IT fetes Biden Immigration bill and Q3 results; Why more luxury cars are heading to India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.