Sell USDINR; target of: 73.00 - 72.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee continued to lack volatility for a third day in a row and witnessed a narrow trading range. It ended the week almost flat at 72.98. However, we feel it is likely to trade in a range with the hurdle now at the 73.25-73.35 range • Dollar index continues to gain momentum and remained firm above 90 level. However, it fell from the weekly high. Major support for the index is now at 89.90 level.

Currency futures on NSE

US$INR pair is consolidating near its sizeable Put OI base of 73. Looking at the declining volatility, we feel the rupee is likely to trade in range and any visible bounce towards 73.15 should be used to create short position • The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.96 in the last session. The open interest fell by 2.8% in the current series while February series saw an increase of over 60% in open interest.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR JAN futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 73.12-73.15 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.00/ 72.90 Stop Loss: 73.25 Support: 72.95/72.85 Resistance: 73.30/73.45

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.