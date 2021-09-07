Sell USDINR; target of: 73.0 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

US dollar increased 0.21% yesterday on concerns that spreading of delta variant may derail the global economy. Further, disappointing economic data from the US led to fading of expectations of imminent tapering of stimulus by the Fed. Rupee future maturing on September 28 depreciated by 0.07% in yesterday’s trading session on strong dollar and FII outflows from local stocks. The rupee is expected to gain strength amid weakness in dollar, rise in risk appetite in the global markets and FII inflows. Further, softening of crude oil prices may support the rupee. However, sharp gains may be prevented on ongoing concerns that spreading of delta variant may derail the global economy. Additionally, market participants are expected to remain vigilant ahead of major central bank monetary policy outcome across globe.

Intra-day strategy

USDINR September futures contract (NSE) Sell USDINR in the range of 73.28-73.30 Target: 73.0 Stop Loss: 73.43 Support: 73.00/72.95 Resistance: 73.43/73.55

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More