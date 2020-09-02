Sell USDINR; target of 72.80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on

Spot Currency

US$INR futures fell further on Monday as broad based dollar weakening and a rebound in domestic equities weighed on the pair • The dollar index slipped to a multi-year low of 91.73 as investors bet the Federal Reserve’s policy framework meant US rates would stay low for longer. The Fed’s announcement last week that it would tolerate periods of higher inflation and focus more on average inflation along with higher employment encouraged traders to sell the dollar.

Currency futures on NSE

US political uncertainty ahead of November’s presidential election and concerns about US economic recovery are likely to further weaken the greenback • The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 73.16 in the last session. The open interest in the September series increased 3.02% while it also increased 4.59% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR S ep futures (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 73.18-73.20 Market Lot: US $1000 Target: 72.80 S top Loss: 73.50

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.