172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-usdinr-target-of-72-80-icici-direct-5787091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 09:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 72.80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct US$INR futures fell further on Monday as broad based dollar weakening and a rebound in domestic equities weighed on the pair•

ICICI Direct's currency report on 

Spot Currency

US$INR futures fell further on Monday as broad based dollar weakening and a rebound in domestic equities weighed on the pair • The dollar index slipped to a multi-year low of 91.73 as investors bet the Federal Reserve’s policy framework meant US rates would stay low for longer. The Fed’s announcement last week that it would tolerate periods of higher inflation and focus more on average inflation along with higher employment encouraged traders to sell the dollar.

Currency futures on NSE

US political uncertainty ahead of November’s presidential election and concerns about US economic recovery are likely to further weaken the greenback • The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 73.16 in the last session. The open interest in the September series increased 3.02% while it also increased 4.59% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR S ep futures (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 73.18-73.20Market Lot: US $1000
Target: 72.80S top Loss: 73.50

Close

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 09:18 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.