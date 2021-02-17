MARKET NEWS

Sell USDINR; target of 72.80 - 72.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, After some intraday volatility and support at lower levels, the rupee ended almost flat.

February 17, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

After some intraday volatility and support at lower levels, the rupee ended almost flat. Sell-off in equities and elevated crude oil prices are likely to keep the rupee move in check • US Empire State index surprised on the upside in February while the Dollar index turned positive and moved towards 90.5 levels.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR future witnessed marginal bounce whereas spot ended flat. Elevated crude oil prices and Dollar index above 90.5 helped pair to gain 11 paise. However, upsides seem limited • The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.79 in the last session. The open interest declined almost 8% in the February series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Feb futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 72.90-72.92Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 72.80/ 72.70Stop Loss: 73.05
 Support: 72.65/72.55Resistance: 72.92/73.05
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Feb 17, 2021 09:27 am

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

