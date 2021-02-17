Sell USDINR; target of 72.80 - 72.70: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct, After some intraday volatility and support at lower levels, the rupee ended almost flat.
February 17, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
After some intraday volatility and support at lower levels, the rupee ended almost flat. Sell-off in equities and elevated crude oil prices are likely to keep the rupee move in check • US Empire State index surprised on the upside in February while the Dollar index turned positive and moved towards 90.5 levels.
Currency futures on NSE
The US$INR future witnessed marginal bounce whereas spot ended flat. Elevated crude oil prices and Dollar index above 90.5 helped pair to gain 11 paise. However, upsides seem limited • The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.79 in the last session. The open interest declined almost 8% in the February series.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR Feb futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 72.90-72.92
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 72.80/ 72.70
|Stop Loss: 73.05
| Support: 72.65/72.55
|Resistance: 72.92/73.05