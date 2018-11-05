Sell USDINR; target of 72.75 - 72.65: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
The rupee posted its biggest intra - day jump on Friday to end at 72. 44, capping its biggest gain in at least five - years. The slump in crude oil prices along with the sharp rally in developed currencies against US$ helped EM currencies including the rupee • The US $ staged a recovery on Friday tracking a sharp rise in US yields tracking decent employment growth data . October nonfarm payrolls saw 250000 job additions beating the previous data of 134000 rolls. Hourly wage growth rose 3.1 % against the previous rise of 2.8 %. Although employment data remains robust, traders would be tracking upcoming November FOMC monetary policy meeting for interest rate hike cues.
Government bonds gained on Friday even as a decline in crude oil price is positive for debt. However, rising US yields and outflow redemptions pressure continued to weigh on domestic debt • US treasury yields were upbeat on Friday jumping by 8 - bps tracking robust employment data. However, investors would be tracking upcoming US November employment data for further cues on interest rate hike trajectory Currency.
The dollar - rupee November contract on the NSE was at 72. 65 in the previous session. November contract open interest increased 8.51 % in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
|US$INR January futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$ in the range of 72.95 -73.03
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 72.75 / 72.65
|Stop Loss: 73.15
|S1/ S2: 72.80/ 72.70
|R1/R2:73.05 /73.20