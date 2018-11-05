App
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 72.75 - 72.65: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee posted its biggest intra - day jump on Friday to end at 72. 44, capping its biggest gain in at least five - years. The slump in crude oil prices along with the sharp rally in developed currencies against US$ helped EM currencies including the rupee • The US $ staged a recovery on Friday tracking a sharp rise in US yields tracking decent employment growth data . October nonfarm payrolls saw 250000 job additions beating the previous data of 134000 rolls. Hourly wage growth rose 3.1 % against the previous rise of 2.8 %. Although employment data remains robust, traders would be tracking upcoming November FOMC monetary policy meeting for interest rate hike cues.

Benchmark yield

Government bonds gained on Friday even as a decline in crude oil price is positive for debt. However, rising US yields and outflow redemptions pressure continued to weigh on domestic debt • US treasury yields were upbeat on Friday jumping by 8 - bps tracking robust employment data. However, investors would be tracking upcoming US November employment data for further cues on interest rate hike trajectory Currency.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee November contract on the NSE was at 72. 65 in the previous session. November contract open interest increased 8.51 % in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR January futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 72.95 -73.03 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 72.75 / 72.65 Stop Loss: 73.15
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 72.80/ 72.70 R1/R2:73.05 /73.20
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 5, 2018 11:57 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

