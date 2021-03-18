English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell USDINR; target of 72.70 - 72.60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee remained almost flat after initial volatility ahead of the Fed outcome.

March 18, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee remained almost flat after initial volatility ahead of the Fed outcome. The rupee depreciated almost 18 paise to close near 72.74 levels • The US dollar slide as the Fed dampened early US rate hike view, which was contrary to market expectations. The dollar index continued to trade below 92 levels and ended near 91.5.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR pair remained almost flat for the day after initial volatility. As the dollar index is sustaining below 92 levels, we feel the rupee is likely to appreciate towards 72.3 levels in coming days • The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.67 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 4.3% for the March series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Mar futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 72.79-72.81Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 72.70/ 72.60Stop Loss: 72.92
 Support: 72.70/72.50Resistance: 73.20/73.40

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Mar 18, 2021 09:06 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.