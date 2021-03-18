Sell USDINR; target of 72.70 - 72.60: ICICI Direct

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee remained almost flat after initial volatility ahead of the Fed outcome. The rupee depreciated almost 18 paise to close near 72.74 levels • The US dollar slide as the Fed dampened early US rate hike view, which was contrary to market expectations. The dollar index continued to trade below 92 levels and ended near 91.5.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR pair remained almost flat for the day after initial volatility. As the dollar index is sustaining below 92 levels, we feel the rupee is likely to appreciate towards 72.3 levels in coming days • The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.67 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 4.3% for the March series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Mar futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 72.79-72.81 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 72.70/ 72.60 Stop Loss: 72.92 Support: 72.70/72.50 Resistance: 73.20/73.40

