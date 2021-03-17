Sell USDINR; target of 72.70 - 72.60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The Rupee further appreciated by 8 paise and ended near 72.35 levels as Dollar index remained below 92 levels. The US dollar gained from the bottom but largely remained below 92 levels ahead of the data. Retail Sales and Industrial Production would be looked at for further ques.

Currency futures on NSE

USDINR pair remained almost flat for the day after initial volatility. As Dollar index sustaining below 92 levels, we feel INR is likely to appreciate towards 72.3 levels in coming days. The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.62 in the last session. The open interest rose by almost 0.6% for the March series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Mar futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 72.84-72.86 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 72.70/ 72.60 Stop Loss: 72.97 Support: 72.70/72.50 Resistance: 73.20/73.40

