English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss an exciting session on 'The Future of Supply Chain Automation' today @ 2:30pm. Register now:
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell USDINR; target of 72.70 - 72.60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee strengthened for the fourth consecutive day and gained almost 30 paise despite weakening domestic equities and rising Covid cases.

March 16, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee strengthened for the fourth consecutive day and gained almost 30 paise despite weakening domestic equities and rising Covid cases. Sustainability below 72.50 levels might bring further strength to the currency pair. • The US dollar remained below 92 levels ahead of FOMC meeting. However, it remains positive and is likely to move beyond 92 levels in the coming sessions. Only a move below 91.50 should change the bias.

Currency futures on NSE

The US dollar remained below 92 levels ahead of FOMC meeting. However, it remains positive and is likely to move beyond 92 levels in the coming sessions. Only a move below 91.50 should change the bias • The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.62 in the last session. The open interest fell by almost 1.4% for the March series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Mar futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 72.80-72.82Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 72.70/ 72.60Stop Loss: 72.95
 Support: 72.70/72.50Resistance: 73.20/73.40

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Mar 16, 2021 10:52 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.