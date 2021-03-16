Sell USDINR; target of 72.70 - 72.60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee strengthened for the fourth consecutive day and gained almost 30 paise despite weakening domestic equities and rising Covid cases. Sustainability below 72.50 levels might bring further strength to the currency pair. • The US dollar remained below 92 levels ahead of FOMC meeting. However, it remains positive and is likely to move beyond 92 levels in the coming sessions. Only a move below 91.50 should change the bias.

Currency futures on NSE

The US dollar remained below 92 levels ahead of FOMC meeting. However, it remains positive and is likely to move beyond 92 levels in the coming sessions. Only a move below 91.50 should change the bias • The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.62 in the last session. The open interest fell by almost 1.4% for the March series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Mar futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 72.80-72.82 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 72.70/ 72.60 Stop Loss: 72.95 Support: 72.70/72.50 Resistance: 73.20/73.40

