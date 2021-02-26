English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell USDINR; target of 72.65 - 72.55: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee depreciated marginally and ended at 72.42 against the dollar despite recent dollar weakness as FII inflows have paused.

February 26, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST
Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee depreciated marginally and ended at 72.42 against the dollar despite recent dollar weakness as FII inflows have paused. US yields have moved up sharply towards 1.45 in the last session • The Dollar index finally moved below 90 levels as fresh momentum was observed across risk assets post comments from the Fed. Euro has also moved to an almost two month high against the dollar.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR March futures closed at 72.75 levels. However, considering the significant Call base at 73, we do not expect a major up move from current levels with upsides remaining shorting opportunities • The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.75 in the last session. The open interest increased almost 4% in the March series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Mar futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 72.78-72.82Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 72.65/ 72.55Stop Loss: 72.92
Support: 72.60/72.40Resistance: 72.92/72.98

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Feb 26, 2021 08:29 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.