Sell USDINR; target of 72.65 - 72.55: ICICI Direct

Image: Reuters

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee continued its appreciation and closed at 72.68 gaining almost 7 paisa in the last session. Weakness in the Dollar index and renewed strength in equities is helping the rupee to remain resilient • GBP was the outperforming currency on Monday amid ongoing vaccine and UK economic reopening optimism. GBPUS$ pair has climbed above the 1.3900 level to set fresh multi-year highs.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR future continued to witness declines as the dollar has moved closer to two weeks low. The appreciation trend for the rupee is likely to continue towards 72.50 from where some bounce can be expected • The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.71 in the last session. The open interest declined almost 5% in the February series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Feb futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 72.78-72.82 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 72.65/ 72.55 Stop Loss: 72.92 Support: 72.65/72.55 Resistance: 72.92/73.05

