MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell USDINR; target of 72.65 - 72.55: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee continued its appreciation and closed at 72.68 gaining almost 7 paisa in the last session.

February 16, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST
Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee continued its appreciation and closed at 72.68 gaining almost 7 paisa in the last session. Weakness in the Dollar index and renewed strength in equities is helping the rupee to remain resilient • GBP was the outperforming currency on Monday amid ongoing vaccine and UK economic reopening optimism. GBPUS$ pair has climbed above the 1.3900 level to set fresh multi-year highs.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR future continued to witness declines as the dollar has moved closer to two weeks low. The appreciation trend for the rupee is likely to continue towards 72.50 from where some bounce can be expected • The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.71 in the last session. The open interest declined almost 5% in the February series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Feb futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 72.78-72.82Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 72.65/ 72.55Stop Loss: 72.92
Support: 72.65/72.55Resistance: 72.92/73.05

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Feb 16, 2021 09:25 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.