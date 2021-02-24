Sell USDINR; target of 72.50 - 72.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee continued to appreciate and made a new one year high. It gained 4 paise on Tuesday to close at 72.46 • For a second day in a row, the Dollar index continued to hover near 90 levels. Housing data, Fed Chair Powell’s testimony, consumer confidence would be watched closely, which may trigger some volatility.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR appreciated whereas future fell 10 paise and ended marginally above 72.54 levels ahead of the expiry. We continue to believe that the rupee would appreciate and move towards 72.3 levels • The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.54 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 10% in the February series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Feb futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 72.66-72.70 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 72.50/ 72.40 Stop Loss: 72.79 Support: 72.50/72.40 Resistance: 72.82/72.90

