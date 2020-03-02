App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 72.15 - 72.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects Open interest rose 31.6% in the previous session • Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee on Friday plunged by 63 paise to end at a nearly six-month low of 72.24 against the US dollar, tracking a heavy sell-off in equities and sustained foreign fund outflows on fears that Coronavirus can wreak havoc on the global economy • The US dollar weakened against the euro and the Japanese yen after comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell led investors to expect interest rate cuts in March.

Benchmark yield

The yield on the 10-year bond remained almost flat and ended at 6.37 compared to 6.38 in its previous session • US treasury yields tumbled to new lows in Asia while stock markets steadied as investors pinned their hopes on central banks unleashing a wave of easing measures to cushion the economic hit.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at 72.40 in the previous session. Open interest rose 31.6% in the previous session • Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR March futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 72.43-72.47Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 72.15/ 72.00Stop Loss: 72.60
SupportResistance
Support: 72.15/72.00Resistance: 72.15/72.25

Close

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).
Read More
First Published on Mar 2, 2020 10:06 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.