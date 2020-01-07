Sell USDINR; target of 71.80 - 71.60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee declines to the lowest since November as an oil price surge raises concerns over the nation’s import bills. It closed at 71.94 after testing intraday lows of 72.11. • The US dollar also weakened marginally to 96.66 from 96.84 levels seen in the penultimate session. Cool-off in safe assets was observed across the board after a sharp surge seen in the last couple of sessions.

Benchmark yield

Yields on the government’s 10-year treasury bill inched higher to close at 6.57 despite another OMO of | 10000 crores yesterday. Rising crude prices have taken toll on the bond yields. • Yields on 10-year Treasuries recovered marginally and moved to 1.81 from 1.71 levels as concern about further deterioration in middle east have faded a bit.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at 72.11 in the previous session. Open interest declined by almost 3.9% in the previous session • Considering de-escalation in the middle east, US$INR is likely to gain some strength in today’s session. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR January futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 72.03 -72.07 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 71.80 / 71.60 Stop Loss: 72.18 Support Resistance Support: 71.80/71.60 Resistance: 72.15/72.25

