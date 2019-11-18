App
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 71.75 - 71.65: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee extended gains for a second day to end higher by 18 paise vs. US$. It is likely to open slightly changed in the backdrop of absence of any major triggers and ranged moves in major currencies • The US$ index extended profit booking for another session in an otherwise muted move. Major currencies moved in a range in the absence of any major triggers while investors await the details on a US-China trade deal. The Chinese Yuan is currently trading at 7.02 level while any adverse outcome of US-China trade rift is likely to put pressure on the currency.

Benchmark yield

Domestic benchmark 10-year yields ended unchanged at 6.52% in the previous session. Growing worries over domestic growth as well as a jump in inflation is likely to put pressure on debt • The US 10-year benchmark yields ended mildly higher at 1.83%. Risk sentiments improved supported by overall strength in US equities while some recovery in yields is seen in last few sessions.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 71.87 in the previous session. Open interest declined 1.83% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR November futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 71.99 -72.01Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 71.75 / 71.65Stop Loss: 72.18
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 71.80 / 71.60R1/R2:72.0 / 72.20
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 18, 2019 10:08 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

