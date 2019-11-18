Sell USDINR; target of 71.75 - 71.65: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee extended gains for a second day to end higher by 18 paise vs. US$. It is likely to open slightly changed in the backdrop of absence of any major triggers and ranged moves in major currencies • The US$ index extended profit booking for another session in an otherwise muted move. Major currencies moved in a range in the absence of any major triggers while investors await the details on a US-China trade deal. The Chinese Yuan is currently trading at 7.02 level while any adverse outcome of US-China trade rift is likely to put pressure on the currency.
Benchmark yield
Domestic benchmark 10-year yields ended unchanged at 6.52% in the previous session. Growing worries over domestic growth as well as a jump in inflation is likely to put pressure on debt • The US 10-year benchmark yields ended mildly higher at 1.83%. Risk sentiments improved supported by overall strength in US equities while some recovery in yields is seen in last few sessions.
Currency futures on NSE
The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 71.87 in the previous session. Open interest declined 1.83% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR November futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Sell US$ in the range of 71.99 -72.01
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 71.75 / 71.65
|Stop Loss: 72.18
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 71.80 / 71.60
|R1/R2:72.0 / 72.20