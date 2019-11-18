Sell USDINR; target of 71.75 - 71.65: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee extended gains for a second day to end higher by 18 paise vs. US$. It is likely to open slightly changed in the backdrop of absence of any major triggers and ranged moves in major currencies • The US$ index extended profit booking for another session in an otherwise muted move. Major currencies moved in a range in the absence of any major triggers while investors await the details on a US-China trade deal. The Chinese Yuan is currently trading at 7.02 level while any adverse outcome of US-China trade rift is likely to put pressure on the currency.

Benchmark yield

Domestic benchmark 10-year yields ended unchanged at 6.52% in the previous session. Growing worries over domestic growth as well as a jump in inflation is likely to put pressure on debt • The US 10-year benchmark yields ended mildly higher at 1.83%. Risk sentiments improved supported by overall strength in US equities while some recovery in yields is seen in last few sessions.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 71.87 in the previous session. Open interest declined 1.83% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR November futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 71.99 -72.01 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 71.75 / 71.65 Stop Loss: 72.18 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 71.80 / 71.60 R1/R2:72.0 / 72.20

