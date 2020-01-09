App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 71.70 - 71.50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects Open interest declined by almost 0.88% in the previous session • Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Representative image
Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The Indian rupee retrieved early losses to settle 12 paise higher at 71.70 against the US Dollar, but overall forex market sentiments remained subdued amid further escalation in US-Iran tensions. • The US dollar rose in late trading, as investors` fears over escalating US-Iran tensions eased following US President Donald Trump`s remarks on an Iran attack. Safe-haven currencies including Japanese yen and Swiss franc weakened against the dollar. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.30 per cent at 97.3 in late trading.

Benchmark yield

Yields on the government’s 10-year treasury bill remained muted at 0.08% to 6.56 from 6.55. • As the gold prices slipped nearly 1% due to expected de-escalation of tension between US and Iran, bond yields rose to 1.87 from 1.82.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at 71.86 in the previous session. Open interest declined by almost 0.88% in the previous session • Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR January futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 71.85-71.95Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 71.70 / 71.50Stop Loss: 72.10
SupportResistance
Support: 71.90/71.60Resistance: 72.25/72.35

Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jan 9, 2020 09:44 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell

