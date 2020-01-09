Sell USDINR; target of 71.70 - 71.50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects Open interest declined by almost 0.88% in the previous session • Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The Indian rupee retrieved early losses to settle 12 paise higher at 71.70 against the US Dollar, but overall forex market sentiments remained subdued amid further escalation in US-Iran tensions. • The US dollar rose in late trading, as investors` fears over escalating US-Iran tensions eased following US President Donald Trump`s remarks on an Iran attack. Safe-haven currencies including Japanese yen and Swiss franc weakened against the dollar. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.30 per cent at 97.3 in late trading.
Benchmark yield
Yields on the government’s 10-year treasury bill remained muted at 0.08% to 6.56 from 6.55. • As the gold prices slipped nearly 1% due to expected de-escalation of tension between US and Iran, bond yields rose to 1.87 from 1.82.
Currency futures on NSE
The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at 71.86 in the previous session. Open interest declined by almost 0.88% in the previous session • Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR January futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$ in the range of 71.85-71.95
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 71.70 / 71.50
|Stop Loss: 72.10
|Support
|Resistance
|Support: 71.90/71.60
|Resistance: 72.25/72.35