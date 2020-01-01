Sell USDINR; target of 71.40 - 71.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee continued its depreciating trend and weakened by 7 paise after just a day of cool-off to settle at 71.38 against the US currency amid weakening of the US dollar in overseas markets. However, today with a sharp decline in crude prices and reversal in dollar index, we expect the rupee to appreciate • The US dollar dipped in light year-end trading on Monday as safehaven appetite for the currency diminished on renewed optimism about global growth. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, slid 0.36% at 96.39 in late trade.

Benchmark yield

Yields on the government’s 10-year treasury bill rose 0.11% and closed at 6.56 vs. 6.55 • US treasury prices saw a sell off on Monday alongside losses in European bond markets. The 10-year rate was near 1.92% from a 1.88% close with long-bond lagging.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at 71.54 in the previous session. Open interest increased 4% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR January futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 71.63 -71.67 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 71.40 / 71.25 Stop Loss: 71.80 Support Resistance Support: 71.35/71.25 Resistance: 71.75/71.85

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.