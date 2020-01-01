Sell USDINR; target of 71.40 - 71.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee continued its depreciating trend and weakened by 7 paise after just a day of cool-off to settle at 71.38 against the US currency amid weakening of the US dollar in overseas markets. However, today with a sharp decline in crude prices and reversal in dollar index, we expect the rupee to appreciate • The US dollar dipped in light year-end trading on Monday as safehaven appetite for the currency diminished on renewed optimism about global growth. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, slid 0.36% at 96.39 in late trade.
Benchmark yield
Yields on the government’s 10-year treasury bill rose 0.11% and closed at 6.56 vs. 6.55 • US treasury prices saw a sell off on Monday alongside losses in European bond markets. The 10-year rate was near 1.92% from a 1.88% close with long-bond lagging.
Currency futures on NSE
The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at 71.54 in the previous session. Open interest increased 4% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR January futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$ in the range of 71.63 -71.67
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 71.40 / 71.25
|Stop Loss: 71.80
|Support
|Resistance
|Support: 71.35/71.25
|Resistance: 71.75/71.85