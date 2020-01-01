App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 71.40 - 71.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee continued its depreciating trend and weakened by 7 paise after just a day of cool-off to settle at 71.38 against the US currency amid weakening of the US dollar in overseas markets. However, today with a sharp decline in crude prices and reversal in dollar index, we expect the rupee to appreciate • The US dollar dipped in light year-end trading on Monday as safehaven appetite for the currency diminished on renewed optimism about global growth. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, slid 0.36% at 96.39 in late trade.

Benchmark yield

Yields on the government’s 10-year treasury bill rose 0.11% and closed at 6.56 vs. 6.55 • US treasury prices saw a sell off on Monday alongside losses in European bond markets. The 10-year rate was near 1.92% from a 1.88% close with long-bond lagging.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at 71.54 in the previous session. Open interest increased 4% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR January futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 71.63 -71.67Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 71.40 / 71.25Stop Loss: 71.80
SupportResistance
Support: 71.35/71.25Resistance: 71.75/71.85

Close

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jan 1, 2020 09:45 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

