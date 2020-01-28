Sell USDINR; target of 71.30 - 71.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee weakened by 10 paise to end at 71.44 against the US currency on Monday, extending losses for a third straight session, amid fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak in China stoking fears about more trouble for the global economy • Concerns over a novel coronavirus pushed investors into safer assets including the US dollar and traditional safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.10% at 97.9569 in late trading.

Benchmark yield

Indian government bonds advanced, with the yield on benchmark 10-year bonds falling to the lowest in two weeks, as crude oil prices tumbled and treasury yields slid on fears the spread of China’s deadly coronavirus will hurt demand • US 10-year yield fell as much as nine basis points to 1.60% amid a sell-off in risk-assets. Yields around the world have tumbled in sympathy with year-to-date declines in the US bond benchmark now sitting at over 30 basis points.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at 71.46 in the previous session. Open interest declined by more than 8.7% in the previous session • Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR January futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 71.49-71.51 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 71.30 / 71.20 Stop Loss: 71.60 Support Resistance Support: 71.30/71.20 Resistance: 71.61/71.73

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.