Sell USDINR; target of 71.15 - 71.05: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended higher yesterday but pared much of the intra - day gains. It is expected to open a tad higher today tracking a recovery in major currencies as well as lower - than - expected fiscal worries • The dollar extended further losses as the GBP remains upbeat over prospects of extension of the Brexit date and unanimity among UK Parliament members to avoid a hard Brexit . However, it still remains immune to sharp declines if uncertainty persists as we near the actual Brexit date in March as of now.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign treasury yields declined to 7. 29 % even as news of a lower - than - expected farm relief package should support a relief rally in domestic debt • US treasury yields were unchanged as investors remain concerned on slowing growth as well as outcome from US - China trade talks . However, investors would be tracking the upcoming Fed monetary policy meeting in the backdrop of lower expectation of faster rate hikes.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee January contract on the NSE was at 71. 38 in the previous session. January contract open interest declined by 3. 26 % in the previous session • We expect the US $ INR to face supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR January futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 71.36 -71.42 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 71.15 / 71.05 Stop Loss: 71.55 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 71.25 / 71.10 R1/R2:71.40 /71.60

