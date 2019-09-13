App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 71.15 - 71.05: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee extended sharp gains in the previous session registering a sixth session of consecutive gains. It ended at over a month high sustaining gains of almost 53-paise vs. the US$. Implied opening from forwards suggest it is likely to open strong today amid some cool-off in US-China trade war as well as a sharp up move in the Euro • The dollar index ended lower amid a sharp recovery in the Euro due to comments from ECB President Marion Draghi. Euro jumped from lows of 1.109 to 1.108. His comments regarding fiscal measures along with monetary measures lifted Euro as investors repriced the duration and actual quantum of easing measures. CNY also witnessed decent gains yesterday amid some relief steps taken by both the US as well as China.

Benchmark yield

Domestic benchmark 10-year yields ended slightly lower yesterday to 6.68%, amid caution ahead of crucial US Fed policy. Expectation of a rate cut in the backdrop of some recovery in US yields is keeping domestic yields in check • US treasury yields rose to 1.77% as investors remain cautious ahead of key policy outcomes. Also, fresh government and corporate offerings increased concerns on supply and weighed on bond prices.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 71.28 in the previous session. Open interest increased 1.45% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR September futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 71.37 -71.43Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 71.15 / 71.05Stop Loss: 71.58
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 71.15 / 71.00R1/R2:71.40 / 71.60
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Sep 13, 2019 10:26 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.