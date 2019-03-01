App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 71.05 - 70.95: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet supply resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee closed sharply higher amidst relatively positive news regarding India-Pakistan geo political conflict. Rupee could trade in a range even as market participants would further await development on current escalation • The dollar remained steady against major currencies in yesterday trade. Gains against JPY and GBP were offset by losses against other currencies. Investors await outcome of US-China trade talks even as meeting between North Korean leader and US president remained relatively muted. Risk sentiment should improve if USChina Trade talks turn out positive.

Benchmark yield

Government bonds rose sharply on Thursday as Rupee strengthened amidst signs of calm between India and Pakistan. Investors would be tracking further moves in crude oil prices ahead of host of monetary policy meetings this month • US treasury yields rose as risk sentiment improved in yesterday session ahead of US Employment data.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at 71.09 in the previous session. March contract open interest declined 4.32% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to meet supply resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR March futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 71.22 -71.30 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 71.05/70.95 Stop Loss: 71.43
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 71.0 / 70.90 R1/R2:71.20 /71.35
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 10:51 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.