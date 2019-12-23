Sell USDINR; target of 71.05 - 70.95: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee weakened by 9 paise to end at 71.12 against the US dollar on Friday due to a steady rise in crude oil prices and strengthening of the greenback overseas • The dollar held firm at the start of the holiday-thinned week on Monday after US data pointed to solid economic growth while the British pound found some stability after having suffered its biggest weekly fall in three years.

Benchmark yield

Yields on the government’s 10-year treasury bill fell and closed at 6.60 vs. 6.75 • The US yield curve remains near its steepest in more than a year, underscoring how recession worries have receded.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 71.17 in the previous session. Open interest fell 2.0% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR December futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 71.18 -71.20 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 71.05 / 70.95 Stop Loss: 68.40 Support Resistance Support: 71.00/70.80 Resistance: 71.20/71.30

