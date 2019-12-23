App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jharkhand
INC+ : 42
BJP : 29

Need 12 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 71.05 - 70.95: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Representative image
Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee weakened by 9 paise to end at 71.12 against the US dollar on Friday due to a steady rise in crude oil prices and strengthening of the greenback overseas • The dollar held firm at the start of the holiday-thinned week on Monday after US data pointed to solid economic growth while the British pound found some stability after having suffered its biggest weekly fall in three years.

Benchmark yield

Yields on the government’s 10-year treasury bill fell and closed at 6.60 vs. 6.75 • The US yield curve remains near its steepest in more than a year, underscoring how recession worries have receded.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 71.17 in the previous session. Open interest fell 2.0% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR December futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 71.18 -71.20Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 71.05 / 70.95Stop Loss: 68.40
SupportResistance
Support: 71.00/70.80Resistance: 71.20/71.30

Close

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Dec 23, 2019 10:59 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.