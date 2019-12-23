Sell USDINR; target of 71.05 - 70.95: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee weakened by 9 paise to end at 71.12 against the US dollar on Friday due to a steady rise in crude oil prices and strengthening of the greenback overseas • The dollar held firm at the start of the holiday-thinned week on Monday after US data pointed to solid economic growth while the British pound found some stability after having suffered its biggest weekly fall in three years.
Benchmark yield
Yields on the government’s 10-year treasury bill fell and closed at 6.60 vs. 6.75 • The US yield curve remains near its steepest in more than a year, underscoring how recession worries have receded.
Currency futures on NSE
The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 71.17 in the previous session. Open interest fell 2.0% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR December futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$ in the range of 71.18 -71.20
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 71.05 / 70.95
|Stop Loss: 68.40
|Support
|Resistance
|Support: 71.00/70.80
|Resistance: 71.20/71.30