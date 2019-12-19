Sell USDINR; target of 71.00 - 70.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee rebounded from early lows to end almost flat at 70.97 against the US dollar on Wednesday helped by a record-breaking run in the equity markets • The US dollar strengthened against major global currencies after solid US industrial output and housing data dashed hopes a rate cut anytime soon. Industrial output recovered strongly in November after the end of the strike by General Motors auto workers.

Benchmark yield

Yields on the government’s 10-year treasury bill fell 0.62% and ended at 6.71 vs. 6.75 • The US 10-year treasuries yield dipped one basis point to 1.92% after rising four basis points on Wednesday.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 71.08 in the previous session. Open interest declined 6.94% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find resistance at lower levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR December futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 71.15 -71.20 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 71.00 / 70.90 Stop Loss: 71.30 Support Resistance Support: 71.00/70.80 Resistance: 71.20/71.30

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.