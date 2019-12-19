App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 71.00 - 70.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find resistance at lower levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee rebounded from early lows to end almost flat at 70.97 against the US dollar on Wednesday helped by a record-breaking run in the equity markets • The US dollar strengthened against major global currencies after solid US industrial output and housing data dashed hopes a rate cut anytime soon. Industrial output recovered strongly in November after the end of the strike by General Motors auto workers.

Benchmark yield

Yields on the government’s 10-year treasury bill fell 0.62% and ended at 6.71 vs. 6.75 • The US 10-year treasuries yield dipped one basis point to 1.92% after rising four basis points on Wednesday.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 71.08 in the previous session. Open interest declined 6.94% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find resistance at lower levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR December futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 71.15 -71.20Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 71.00 / 70.90Stop Loss: 71.30
SupportResistance
Support: 71.00/70.80Resistance: 71.20/71.30
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Dec 19, 2019 10:34 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.