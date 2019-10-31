App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 70.90 - 70.80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended mildly lower in the previous session, trading in a narrow range amid caution ahead of the Fed policy announcement. It is likely to open mildly changed while a soft US$ is likely to help the rupee appreciate • The US$ index is currently trading lower amid a further recovery in major currencies. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 bps in its October policy but also signalled it may continue to hold on to current rates for some time. Fed has indicated that it sees reduced risks from UK’s hard exit from EU bloc as well as diminished USChina trade risks currently. CNY has further appreciated vs. US$ towards 7.05. This is positive for EM currencies, including rupee.

Benchmark yield

Domestic benchmark 10-year yields ended lower at 6.50% in the previous session. Investors are likely to track the government’s spending data amid signals that it may fail to meet its revenue target • The US 10-year benchmark ended lower at 1.77% in the previous session. Risk sentiment improved supporting US equities while US two-year yields are nearing the Fed funds mid rate.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 71.09 in the previous session. Open interest declined 3.24% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR November futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 71.12 -71.16Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 70.90 / 70.80Stop Loss: 71.31
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 70.90 / 70.75R1/R2:71.15 / 71.30
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Oct 31, 2019 11:51 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

