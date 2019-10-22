Sell USDINR; target of 70.75 - 70.65: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee closed slightly higher on Friday as investors remained cautious ahead of Brexit update on Saturday as well as domestic trading holiday on Monday. It is likely to open higher today tracking a soft US$ as well as benign crude oil prices • The US$ index closed mildly changed on Monday even as investors continue to await the development on US-China trade rift. Investors would be tracking the Brexit deal vote today in UK’s Parliament. Approval of the same is likely to send the Pound soaring while a rejection is likely to see sharp profit booking amid a surge in last few days.

Benchmark yield

Domestic benchmark 10-year yields ended higher at 6.52% in the previous session. Investors are likely to track the government’s spending data amid a reduction in corporate tax levels • The US 10-year benchmark ended higher at 1.80% in the previous session. Overall positive sentiment and declining uncertainty over Brexit is supporting risk sentiment.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 71.21 in the previous session. Open interest declined 7.35% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR October futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 70.99 -71.04 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 70.75 / 70.65 Stop Loss: 71.18 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 70.95 / 70.80 R1/R2:71.20 / 71.35

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.