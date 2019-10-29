Sell USDINR; target of 70.75 - 70.65: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended higher by almost 14-paise vs. the US$ on Friday ahead of an extended weekend. It is likely to open further stronger today owing to global development like postponement of Brexit till January as well as the US President hinting about likeliness of USChina phase one trade deal well ahead of schedule • The US$ index ended slightly unchanged in the previous session even as risk sentiment buoyed following positive signals from the US President regarding a trade rift with China as well as likeliness of a delay in Brexit. CNY has seen mild appreciation, which is positive for EM currencies including the rupee. Details of the US-China trade deal are likely to provide fresh triggers for EM currencies, including rupee.

Benchmark yield

Domestic benchmark 10-year yields ended lower at 6.50% in the previous session. Investors are likely to track the government’s spending data amid signals that it may fail to meet its revenue target • The US 10-year benchmark ended higher at 1.84% in the previous session. Likeliness of US-China phase one of trade deal as well as a delayed Brexit are providing tailwinds to yields.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 71.08 in the previous session. Open interest increased 21.97% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR November futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 70.97 -71.01 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 70.75 / 70.65 Stop Loss: 71.17 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 70.85 / 70.70 R1/R2:71.10 / 71.25

