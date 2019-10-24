Sell USDINR; target of 70.65 - 70.55: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
The rupee extended mild gains vs. the US$ ending higher by almost 3 paise. It is likely to open with further gains amid appreciation in Chinese Yuan and soft US$. However, strength in oil prices is likely to create headwind for sharp gains in the rupee • The US$ index ended mildly lower as a rebound in the Euro and GBP led to profit booking. Risk aversion has declined amid expectation that Brexit is most likely to get delayed or there is less possibility of a hard Brexit. Chinese Yuan has seen some appreciation. This is positive for EM currencies, including the rupee.
Domestic benchmark 10-year yields ended lower at 6.51% in the previous session. Investors are likely to track the government’s spending data amid signals that it may fail to meet its revenue target • The US 10-year benchmark was unchanged at 1.76% in the previous session. Brexit uncertainty as well as absence of any major market data is keeping yields in a range.
The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 70.95 in the previous session. Open interest increased 6.65% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
|US$INR October futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$ in the range of 70.88 -70.92
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 70.65 / 70.55
|Stop Loss: 71.07
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 70.80 / 70.60
|R1/R2:70.95 / 71.15
