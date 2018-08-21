Sell USDINR; target of 69.64 - 69.56: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee recovered sharply yesterday sustaining opening gains. It is further expected to open on a higher note today tracking overnight losses in the US $ • The US $ witnessed another session of profit booking on Monday tracking comments from the US President wherein he complained about Fed’s tightening regime and also alleged major US trade partners manipulated their currencies . Forex markets are expected to remain on the edge ahead of Fed meeting minutes on Wednesday. Investors would track central banker’s Jackson Hole symposium, scheduled later in the week.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bond yields declined yesterday tracking a recovery in the rupee and also positive foreign fund flows in August, which is supporting domestic debt • US sovereign 10 - year bond yields extended declines as investors bought debt tracking comments from the US President as well as caution ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy meeting minutes.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee August contract on the NSE was at 69. 86 in the previous session. August contract open interest declined 7. 19 % in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR August futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 69.82 -69.90 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 69.64 / 69.56 Stop Loss: 70.03 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 69.75 / 69.60 R1/R2:69.95 /70.10

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.