Sell USDINR; target of 69.60 - 69.50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee ended mildly lower vs. the US$ as a rise in oil prices as well as caution ahead of Budget is weighing on sentiment. It is expected to open mildly weaker today though sharp gains in major currencies should help limit losses • The US$ extended losses on Friday as Euro and British Pound continue to mount gains. A dovish Fed and escalating US-Iran geopolitical concerns are weighing on the US$ as investors price in a 100% probability for Fed July rate cut. CNY has weakened mildly and is currently trading near 6.87, which would remain in focus ahead of G-20 meeting this week.
Benchmark yield
Sovereign 10-year benchmark treasury yields jumped to 6.86% tracking a rebound in oil prices as well as caution ahead of Union Budget • US 10-year treasury yields settled higher in the previous session at 2.05% but witnessed a sharp cool off in the last few months.
Currency futures on NSE
The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at 69.61 in the previous session. June contract open interest declined 2.4% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR June futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$ in the range of 69.82 -69.88
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 69.60 / 69.50
|Stop Loss: 70.02
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 69.60 / 69.46
|R1/R2:69.78 / 69.96