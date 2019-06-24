App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 69.60 - 69.50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended mildly lower vs. the US$ as a rise in oil prices as well as caution ahead of Budget is weighing on sentiment. It is expected to open mildly weaker today though sharp gains in major currencies should help limit losses • The US$ extended losses on Friday as Euro and British Pound continue to mount gains. A dovish Fed and escalating US-Iran geopolitical concerns are weighing on the US$ as investors price in a 100% probability for Fed July rate cut. CNY has weakened mildly and is currently trading near 6.87, which would remain in focus ahead of G-20 meeting this week.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign 10-year benchmark treasury yields jumped to 6.86% tracking a rebound in oil prices as well as caution ahead of Union Budget • US 10-year treasury yields settled higher in the previous session at 2.05% but witnessed a sharp cool off in the last few months.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at 69.61 in the previous session. June contract open interest declined 2.4% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 69.82 -69.88 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 69.60 / 69.50 Stop Loss: 70.02
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 69.60 / 69.46 R1/R2:69.78 / 69.96
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 24, 2019 12:04 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

