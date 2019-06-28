App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 69.30 - 69.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee extended gains in the previous session, up by nine paise supported by positive comments from the US Treasury Secretary regarding the US-China trade war. It is expected to open around same levels tracking muted moves in major currencies • The dollar index was slightly lower in the backdrop of G-20 meet event. The outcome of the meeting between the Chinese Premier and US President would be keenly monitored. Improving US-China ties could be significant as a trade war is one of the concerns of the Fed to become dovish. A move in Chinese Yuan post the meeting would be a key trigger for a move in EM currencies.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign benchmark treasury yields cooled off mildly to 6.90% as an overall cool-off in global yields is supporting domestic debt. Monsoon advance, Union Budget and move in oil prices remain key triggers for yields in the near term • US treasury yields ended lower at 2.01%, as US Q1 GDP growth was reported at 3.1% vs. expectation of 3.2%. Development over USChina trade deal and upcoming US employment data remain key triggers.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 69.36 in the previous session. July contract open interest declined 4.13% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR July futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 69.52 -69.58 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 69.30 / 69.20 Stop Loss: 69.72
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 69.30 / 69.15 R1/R2:69.55 / 69.75
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
Read More
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 10:21 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.