Sell USDINR; target of 69.30 - 69.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee extended gains in the previous session, up by nine paise supported by positive comments from the US Treasury Secretary regarding the US-China trade war. It is expected to open around same levels tracking muted moves in major currencies • The dollar index was slightly lower in the backdrop of G-20 meet event. The outcome of the meeting between the Chinese Premier and US President would be keenly monitored. Improving US-China ties could be significant as a trade war is one of the concerns of the Fed to become dovish. A move in Chinese Yuan post the meeting would be a key trigger for a move in EM currencies.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign benchmark treasury yields cooled off mildly to 6.90% as an overall cool-off in global yields is supporting domestic debt. Monsoon advance, Union Budget and move in oil prices remain key triggers for yields in the near term • US treasury yields ended lower at 2.01%, as US Q1 GDP growth was reported at 3.1% vs. expectation of 3.2%. Development over USChina trade deal and upcoming US employment data remain key triggers.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 69.36 in the previous session. July contract open interest declined 4.13% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR July futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 69.52 -69.58 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 69.30 / 69.20 Stop Loss: 69.72 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 69.30 / 69.15 R1/R2:69.55 / 69.75

