you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 11:58 AM IST

Sell USDINR; target of 69.25 - 69.15 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee extended gains yesterday appreciating over 0.25% amid a recovery in major currencies as well as some positive FII flows. It is expected to open flat while a climb in oil price is likely to cap a sharp appreciation • US dollar extended weakness as dovish Fed minutes and extension of Brexit date improved risk sentiments. Fed meeting minutes showed that it maintains dovish inclination but remains flexible on either direction in terms of interest rates for 2019 depending on incoming economic data. Brexit is likely to be get delayed till the end of October with a review in June. As such, the next few weeks will see volatility in GBP amid political uncertainty in UK.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign benchmark treasury yields cooled to 7.37% on Wednesday. Also, FII flows in April have been negative till date against huge inflows seen in March. Upbeat crude oil prices would create a hurdle for a sharp appreciation in domestic debt • US treasury yields fell 4 basis points to end at 2.46%. Hopes of potentially positive directions of US-China trade talks is keeping US yields supported while dovish Fed minutes led to further declines in US benchmark yields.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at 69.38 in the previous session. April contract open interest increased 1.44% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR April futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 69.47 -69.53 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 69.25 / 69.15 Stop Loss: 69.68
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 69.30 / 69.10 R1/R2:69.55 /69.70
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Apr 11, 2019 11:58 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR

