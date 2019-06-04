App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 69.05 - 68.95: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee extended sharp gains of almost 43-paise vs. the US$ on Monday as a slump in oil prices as well as a soft US$ provided tailwinds. It is expected to open on a stronger note tracking a further cool-off in US yields as well as steep declines in oil prices • The dollar extended losses on Monday tracking a slump in US yields that have declined to almost 2%. Yields slumped tracking a slowdown in inflation growth as well as rising expectations that the Fed may cut interest rates in 2019. US-China trade thaw is also weighing on growth expectations that would further necessitate easing monetary conditions.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign benchmark treasury yields ended below 7% at 6.98% while an overall cool-off in global yields is supporting domestic debt. The cool-off in yields and strength in the rupee is supporting flow in domestic debt markets • US treasury yields ended at 2.07%, lowest since September 2017, tracking increasing possibility of rate cuts. Risk of US-China trade war is weighing on US yields even though there has been some uptick in US data.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at 69.40 in the previous session. June contract open interest declined 0.84% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 69.30 -69.36 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 69.05 / 68.95 Stop Loss: 69.50
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 69.25 / 69.10 R1/R2:69.45 / 69.6
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 4, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

