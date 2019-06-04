Sell USDINR; target of 69.05 - 68.95: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee extended sharp gains of almost 43-paise vs. the US$ on Monday as a slump in oil prices as well as a soft US$ provided tailwinds. It is expected to open on a stronger note tracking a further cool-off in US yields as well as steep declines in oil prices • The dollar extended losses on Monday tracking a slump in US yields that have declined to almost 2%. Yields slumped tracking a slowdown in inflation growth as well as rising expectations that the Fed may cut interest rates in 2019. US-China trade thaw is also weighing on growth expectations that would further necessitate easing monetary conditions.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign benchmark treasury yields ended below 7% at 6.98% while an overall cool-off in global yields is supporting domestic debt. The cool-off in yields and strength in the rupee is supporting flow in domestic debt markets • US treasury yields ended at 2.07%, lowest since September 2017, tracking increasing possibility of rate cuts. Risk of US-China trade war is weighing on US yields even though there has been some uptick in US data.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at 69.40 in the previous session. June contract open interest declined 0.84% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 69.30 -69.36 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 69.05 / 68.95 Stop Loss: 69.50 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 69.25 / 69.10 R1/R2:69.45 / 69.6

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.