Sell USDINR; target of 69.05 - 68.95: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee extended sharp gains of almost 43-paise vs. the US$ on Monday as a slump in oil prices as well as a soft US$ provided tailwinds. It is expected to open on a stronger note tracking a further cool-off in US yields as well as steep declines in oil prices • The dollar extended losses on Monday tracking a slump in US yields that have declined to almost 2%. Yields slumped tracking a slowdown in inflation growth as well as rising expectations that the Fed may cut interest rates in 2019. US-China trade thaw is also weighing on growth expectations that would further necessitate easing monetary conditions.
Benchmark yield
Sovereign benchmark treasury yields ended below 7% at 6.98% while an overall cool-off in global yields is supporting domestic debt. The cool-off in yields and strength in the rupee is supporting flow in domestic debt markets • US treasury yields ended at 2.07%, lowest since September 2017, tracking increasing possibility of rate cuts. Risk of US-China trade war is weighing on US yields even though there has been some uptick in US data.
Currency futures on NSE
The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at 69.40 in the previous session. June contract open interest declined 0.84% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR June futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$ in the range of 69.30 -69.36
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 69.05 / 68.95
|Stop Loss: 69.50
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 69.25 / 69.10
|R1/R2:69.45 / 69.6