Sell USDINR; target of 68.90 - 68.80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee ended mildly higher yesterday recovering from its intraday lows of 69.17. RBI three-year dollar-rupee swap auction will be held today. The move in the rupee will be keenly watched ahead of RBI’s monetary policy meeting next week • The dollar declined mildly yesterday even as it remained in a range in the last few sessions. The slump in US yields could cap the dollar’s ability to appreciate sharply. Investors continue to await the US-China trade talks outcome while ongoing Brexit uncertainty is also weighing on risk sentiments.
Benchmark yield
Sovereign benchmark treasury yields declined to 7.32% tracking muted global yields. Domestic retail inflation for February rose to 2.57% while flows in the debt segment would keep yields contained • US treasury yields continued to decline tracking the Fed’s monetary policy meeting, which was more dovish than the market expected. Currently, the yield is at 2.40%, testing lowest levels since December 2017.
Currency futures on NSE
The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at 68.98 in the previous session. March contract open interest declined 1.56% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR March futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$ in the range of 69.14 -69.20
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 68.90 / 68.80
|Stop Loss: 69.34
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 68.90 / 68.70
|R1/R2:69.10 /69.25