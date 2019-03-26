Sell USDINR; target of 68.90 - 68.80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended mildly higher yesterday recovering from its intraday lows of 69.17. RBI three-year dollar-rupee swap auction will be held today. The move in the rupee will be keenly watched ahead of RBI’s monetary policy meeting next week • The dollar declined mildly yesterday even as it remained in a range in the last few sessions. The slump in US yields could cap the dollar’s ability to appreciate sharply. Investors continue to await the US-China trade talks outcome while ongoing Brexit uncertainty is also weighing on risk sentiments.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign benchmark treasury yields declined to 7.32% tracking muted global yields. Domestic retail inflation for February rose to 2.57% while flows in the debt segment would keep yields contained • US treasury yields continued to decline tracking the Fed’s monetary policy meeting, which was more dovish than the market expected. Currently, the yield is at 2.40%, testing lowest levels since December 2017.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at 68.98 in the previous session. March contract open interest declined 1.56% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR March futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 69.14 -69.20 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 68.90 / 68.80 Stop Loss: 69.34 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 68.90 / 68.70 R1/R2:69.10 /69.25

