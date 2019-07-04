Sell USDINR; target of 68.85 - 68.75: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise the upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee ended mildly higher at 68.90 vs. the US$ in lacklustre trade as participants preferred to sit on the fence ahead of the Union Budget due on Friday. However, it is expected to open higher today and is likely to witness muted trading in the backdrop of a holiday in the US as well as Union Budget • The dollar was mildly higher against major currencies yesterday but overall under pressure amid concerns that simmering global trade tension will hamper economic growth prospects. The Federal Reserve is weighing on rate cuts. Move in Chinese Yuan as well as oil prices is likely to be key trigger for most of the EM currencies including rupee.
Benchmark yield
Sovereign benchmark treasury yields witnessed mild cool-off at 6.83% as an overall cool-off in global yields is supporting domestic debt. Monsoon advance, Union Budget and move in oil prices remain key triggers for yields in the near term • US benchmark treasury yields declined to lowest levels in two years to 1.95% extending its drop after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said trade tensions pose downside risks to global growth.
Currency futures on NSE
The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 69.09 in the previous session. July contract open interest increased 5.60% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise the upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR July futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$ in the range of 69.02 -69.08
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 68.85 / 68.75
|Stop Loss: 69.22
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 68.90 / 68.70
|R1/R2:69.12 / 69.30
India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.