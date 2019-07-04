Sell USDINR; target of 68.85 - 68.75: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended mildly higher at 68.90 vs. the US$ in lacklustre trade as participants preferred to sit on the fence ahead of the Union Budget due on Friday. However, it is expected to open higher today and is likely to witness muted trading in the backdrop of a holiday in the US as well as Union Budget • The dollar was mildly higher against major currencies yesterday but overall under pressure amid concerns that simmering global trade tension will hamper economic growth prospects. The Federal Reserve is weighing on rate cuts. Move in Chinese Yuan as well as oil prices is likely to be key trigger for most of the EM currencies including rupee.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign benchmark treasury yields witnessed mild cool-off at 6.83% as an overall cool-off in global yields is supporting domestic debt. Monsoon advance, Union Budget and move in oil prices remain key triggers for yields in the near term • US benchmark treasury yields declined to lowest levels in two years to 1.95% extending its drop after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said trade tensions pose downside risks to global growth.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 69.09 in the previous session. July contract open interest increased 5.60% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise the upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR July futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 69.02 -69.08 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 68.85 / 68.75 Stop Loss: 69.22 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 68.90 / 68.70 R1/R2:69.12 / 69.30

