Sell USDINR; target of 68.78 - 68.72: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The rupee ended lower amid volatile session even as the US $ continued to consolidate vs. major currencies. A consistent decline in Yuan continues to weigh on EM currencies, including the rupee • US$ was mildly lower as losses against GBP and JPY were offset by mild gains against Euro. Market participants gauged a rise in Japanese Yen even as BoJ 10 - year yields are at 0. 09 levels. Investors are speculating that BoJ may signal lowered purchase of bonds, which is positive for JPY.

Sovereign bonds rose, supported by relatively steady rupee and lower outflows in domestic markets in July till date. However, crude oil prices shall remain in focus as Brent has maintained supports near $ 72 / bl • US bonds remained unchanged in the previous session as investors continued to gauge the negative remarks of the US President over dollar strength and rate hike prospects even as the Fed maintained its rate hike trajectory.

The dollar - rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68. 93 in the previous session. July contract open interest declined 2. 98 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR July futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 68.97 - 69.03 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 68.78 / 68.72 Stop Loss: 69.15 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 68.80 / 68.70 R1/R2:69.0 /69.15

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.