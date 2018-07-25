Sell USDINR; target of 68.78 - 68.72: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINRSpot Currency
The rupee ended lower amid volatile session even as the US $ continued to consolidate vs. major currencies. A consistent decline in Yuan continues to weigh on EM currencies, including the rupee • US$ was mildly lower as losses against GBP and JPY were offset by mild gains against Euro. Market participants gauged a rise in Japanese Yen even as BoJ 10 - year yields are at 0. 09 levels. Investors are speculating that BoJ may signal lowered purchase of bonds, which is positive for JPY.Benchmark yield
Sovereign bonds rose, supported by relatively steady rupee and lower outflows in domestic markets in July till date. However, crude oil prices shall remain in focus as Brent has maintained supports near $ 72 / bl • US bonds remained unchanged in the previous session as investors continued to gauge the negative remarks of the US President over dollar strength and rate hike prospects even as the Fed maintained its rate hike trajectory.Currency futures on NSE The dollar - rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68. 93 in the previous session. July contract open interest declined 2. 98 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR July futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 68.97 - 69.03
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 68.78 / 68.72
|Stop Loss: 69.15
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 68.80 / 68.70
|R1/R2:69.0 /69.15