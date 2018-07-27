Sell USDINR; target of 68.78 - 68.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINRSpot Currency
The rupee extended gains owing to strength in domestic equities coupled with weakness in US $ during Asian session. The rupee may remain volatile ahead of RBI’s monetary policy meeting early next month • US $ rose sharply against major currencies as Euro and JPY tumbled. Euro declined post ECB monetary policy meeting even as ECB remains on course to wind up its stimulus programme by December 2018. JPY remains in focus ahead of BoJ’s monetary policy meeting wherein speculation is high that BoJ may hint at signal to unwind its massive stimulus programme.Benchmark yield
Sovereign bonds rose even as yields continued to remain in a range. Crude oil price and rupee are expected to provide triggers for debt ahead of RBI’s monetary policy meeting • US bonds declined as yields continued to rise ahead of FOMC monetary policy meeting. A spate of economic data is expected to keep markets volatile amid the US President’s apparent displeasure at strength in US $ and rising interest rates.Currency futures on NSE The dollar - rupee August contract on the NSE was at 68. 92 in the previous session. August contract open interest increased 16. 33 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR August futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 68.96 - 69.02
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 68.78 / 68.70
|Stop Loss: 69.14
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 68.90 / 68.75
|R1/R2:69.05 /69.15