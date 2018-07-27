Sell USDINR; target of 68.78 - 68.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The rupee extended gains owing to strength in domestic equities coupled with weakness in US $ during Asian session. The rupee may remain volatile ahead of RBI’s monetary policy meeting early next month • US $ rose sharply against major currencies as Euro and JPY tumbled. Euro declined post ECB monetary policy meeting even as ECB remains on course to wind up its stimulus programme by December 2018. JPY remains in focus ahead of BoJ’s monetary policy meeting wherein speculation is high that BoJ may hint at signal to unwind its massive stimulus programme.

Sovereign bonds rose even as yields continued to remain in a range. Crude oil price and rupee are expected to provide triggers for debt ahead of RBI’s monetary policy meeting • US bonds declined as yields continued to rise ahead of FOMC monetary policy meeting. A spate of economic data is expected to keep markets volatile amid the US President’s apparent displeasure at strength in US $ and rising interest rates.

The dollar - rupee August contract on the NSE was at 68. 92 in the previous session. August contract open interest increased 16. 33 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR August futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 68.96 - 69.02 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 68.78 / 68.70 Stop Loss: 69.14 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 68.90 / 68.75 R1/R2:69.05 /69.15

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.