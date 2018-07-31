Sell USDINR; target of 68.75 - 68.67: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The rupee ended the second session with a minor change as investors remain cautious ahead of RBI’s monetary policy meeting. Later in the day, FOMC monetary policy meeting will also keep US $ volatile • US$ declined against Euro and GBP even as investors remain cautious ahead of FOMC monetary policy meeting. Although the Fed is not expected to raise interest rates this month, traders would closely follow Fed’s inflation and economic assessment and outlook even as the US President has displayed his apparent displeasure at strength in the US $ and rising US interest rates.

Sovereign bonds extended declines even as investors remain cautious ahead of RBI’s monetary policy meeting. Gradually rising crude oil prices are also weighing on domestic debt • US bonds declined as yields rose tracking higher GDP data as well as investor optimism that the Fed may maintain its two - interest rate hike trajectory for 2018.

The dollar - rupee August contract on the NSE was at 68. 88 in the previous session. August contract open interest increased 3. 91 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR August futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 68.97-69.03 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 68.75 / 68.67 Stop Loss: 69.15 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 68.80 / 68.65 R1/R2:69.00 /69.15

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.