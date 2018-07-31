Sell USDINR; target of 68.75 - 68.67: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINRSpot Currency
The rupee ended the second session with a minor change as investors remain cautious ahead of RBI’s monetary policy meeting. Later in the day, FOMC monetary policy meeting will also keep US $ volatile • US$ declined against Euro and GBP even as investors remain cautious ahead of FOMC monetary policy meeting. Although the Fed is not expected to raise interest rates this month, traders would closely follow Fed’s inflation and economic assessment and outlook even as the US President has displayed his apparent displeasure at strength in the US $ and rising US interest rates.Benchmark yield
Sovereign bonds extended declines even as investors remain cautious ahead of RBI’s monetary policy meeting. Gradually rising crude oil prices are also weighing on domestic debt • US bonds declined as yields rose tracking higher GDP data as well as investor optimism that the Fed may maintain its two - interest rate hike trajectory for 2018.Currency futures on NSE The dollar - rupee August contract on the NSE was at 68. 88 in the previous session. August contract open interest increased 3. 91 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR August futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 68.97-69.03
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 68.75 / 68.67
|Stop Loss: 69.15
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 68.80 / 68.65
|R1/R2:69.00 /69.15