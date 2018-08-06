Sell USDINR; target of 68.75 - 68.65: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The rupee recovered most losses during the session ending higher amid rising domestic equities and steady crude oil prices • US $ was unchanged on Friday as gains made against Euro and GBP were weighed down by lower - than - expected US July payrolls data . Intensifying US - China trade war is also undermining dollar strength. China’s central bank PBOC surprisingly stepped in to cushion yuan after string of weekly losses . Any recovery in Chinese Yuan would help EM currencies including rupee to recover from this year’s sharp rout.

Sovereign bonds yields rose sharply as a rise in trade war rhetoric weighed on domestic debt while a calm rupee and steady crude oil are positives for domestic debt • US sovereign 10 - year bond yields retraced from near 3 % levels and ended lower tracking sluggish US July jobs data . Non farm payrolls were at 157000 jobs against previously 213000 jobs.

The dollar - rupee August contract on the NSE was at 68. 86 in the previous session. August contract open interest increased by almost 10 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR August futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 68.92-68.98 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 68.75 / 68.65 Stop Loss: 69.10 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 68.80 / 68.65 R1/R2:68.95 /69.10

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.