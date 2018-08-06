Sell USDINR; target of 68.75 - 68.65: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINRSpot Currency
The rupee recovered most losses during the session ending higher amid rising domestic equities and steady crude oil prices • US $ was unchanged on Friday as gains made against Euro and GBP were weighed down by lower - than - expected US July payrolls data . Intensifying US - China trade war is also undermining dollar strength. China’s central bank PBOC surprisingly stepped in to cushion yuan after string of weekly losses . Any recovery in Chinese Yuan would help EM currencies including rupee to recover from this year’s sharp rout.Benchmark yield
Sovereign bonds yields rose sharply as a rise in trade war rhetoric weighed on domestic debt while a calm rupee and steady crude oil are positives for domestic debt • US sovereign 10 - year bond yields retraced from near 3 % levels and ended lower tracking sluggish US July jobs data . Non farm payrolls were at 157000 jobs against previously 213000 jobs.Currency futures on NSE The dollar - rupee August contract on the NSE was at 68. 86 in the previous session. August contract open interest increased by almost 10 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR August futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 68.92-68.98
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 68.75 / 68.65
|Stop Loss: 69.10
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 68.80 / 68.65
|R1/R2:68.95 /69.10