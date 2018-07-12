Sell USDINR; target of 68.70 - 68.65: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended mildly higher yesterday amid ranged movement. The currency may sustain gains as a sharp decline in crude prices may provide some cushion to increased risks of spiralling deficit The USD was sharply higher as US administration announcement to impose additional follow on tariffs on Chinese imports has escalated risks of global trade war. US plans to impose duties on $ 200 billion of Chinese imports scheduled to take effect after August 30. JPY will remain in focus in the backdrop of rising global trade risks.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bond yields declined to 7. 87 % in the previous session as steady oil prices in the last few sessions and a stalling rupee depreciation provided some respite to domestic debt US sovereign 10 - year yields was unchanged at 2. 85 % even as the US administration has announced plans to impose additional 10 % tariffs on Chinese imports worth $ 200 billion scheduled to take effect after August 30.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68. 93 in the previous session. July contract open interest declined 1. 28 % in the previous day We expect the USD INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in pair to initiate short positions.

USDINR July futures contract (NSE) Sell USDINR in the range of 68.90 - 68.96 Market Lot: USD1000 Target: 68.70 / 68.65 Stop Loss: 69.10 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 68.80 / 68.65 R1/R2:69.10 /69.25

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.