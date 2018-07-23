Sell USDINR; target of 68.68 - 68.62: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The rupee recovered sharply on Friday from its record lows of $ / 69. 12 as suspected dollar sales by RBI, recovery in Euro and gains in domestic equities helped rupee sustain gains • US $ slumped on Friday as investors remain cautious amid the ongoing US - China trade rift. While apparent negative comments by the US President over strength in the US $ as well as Fed’s rate hike trajectory weighed. All major currencies were sharply higher with GBP and JPY posting gains of over 0. 90 %.

Sovereign bond yields rose amid concerns over a weakening rupee as well as global factors like tumbling Yuan and a halt in crude oil price declines • US bonds declined sharply as yields jumped by 5 bps on Friday . Market participants remained cautious as the US President said he is ready for tariffs on all of Chinese imports into US and that the China, EU and others are manipulating their currencies.

The dollar - rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68.92 in the previous session. July contract open interest declined 1. 39 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR July futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 68.88 - 68.94 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 68.68 / 68.62 Stop Loss: 69.06 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 68.75 / 68.60 R1/R2:68.95 /69.15

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.