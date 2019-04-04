Sell USDINR; target of 68.68 - 68.58 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee extended further strong gains on Wednesday of almost 32- paise vs. US$ as significant flows in domestic markets in the last few sessions as well as consolidation in the US$ aided the rupee rise • The US$ pared its recent strength against majors as Euro and GBP bounced off amid declining concerns over UK’s chaotic exit from EU Bloc. The UK Parliament took a decisive step away from a disorderly exit as members of parliament and political leaders backed efforts to prevent a no-deal exit. JPY also lost as improved risk-on sentiment is supporting risk currencies.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign benchmark treasury yields were unchanged at 7.27% on Wednesday. Huge inflows were seen in domestic debt markets while increasing expectation that RBI may cut repo rate by 25 bps is supporting debt • US treasury yields rose to 2.52% amid hopes of potentially positive directions of US-China trade talks. EU yields have also turned positive as risks of a disorderly UK exit from EU have ebbed.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at 68.94 in the previous session. April contract open interest declined 4.95% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR April futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 68.96 -69.03 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 68.68 / 68.58 Stop Loss: 69.16 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 68.75 / 68.60 R1/R2:69.0 /69.15

