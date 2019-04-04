Sell USDINR; target of 68.68 - 68.58 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee extended further strong gains on Wednesday of almost 32- paise vs. US$ as significant flows in domestic markets in the last few sessions as well as consolidation in the US$ aided the rupee rise • The US$ pared its recent strength against majors as Euro and GBP bounced off amid declining concerns over UK’s chaotic exit from EU Bloc. The UK Parliament took a decisive step away from a disorderly exit as members of parliament and political leaders backed efforts to prevent a no-deal exit. JPY also lost as improved risk-on sentiment is supporting risk currencies.
Benchmark yield
Sovereign benchmark treasury yields were unchanged at 7.27% on Wednesday. Huge inflows were seen in domestic debt markets while increasing expectation that RBI may cut repo rate by 25 bps is supporting debt • US treasury yields rose to 2.52% amid hopes of potentially positive directions of US-China trade talks. EU yields have also turned positive as risks of a disorderly UK exit from EU have ebbed.
Currency futures on NSE
The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at 68.94 in the previous session. April contract open interest declined 4.95% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR April futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$ in the range of 68.96 -69.03
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 68.68 / 68.58
|Stop Loss: 69.16
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 68.75 / 68.60
|R1/R2:69.0 /69.15