Sell USDINR; target of 68.50 - 68.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee on Tuesday recovered by 11 paise to 68.54 against the US dollar, on renewed selling of dollars by bankers and exporters. Strengthening crude oil prices and a stronger greenback in global markets is expected to keep the rupee rise in check • The dollar edged toward a three-week high against a basket of major currencies today, as an unwinding of bets on deep US interest rate cuts pushed treasury yields higher. Further gains in the greenback depend on the tone of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during two days of Congressional testimony starting later today.

Benchmark yield

The sovereign bonds declined, breaking a five-day rally that pushed sovereign yields to the lowest since 2017. The 10-year bond yield rose 2 bps to 6.59%. The yield declined 29 bps this month • US treasury prices slipped on Tuesday, pushing yields higher, as a key debt auction for short-dated notes weighed on trading of US government paper.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68.69 in the previous session. July contract open interest decreased 4.33% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR July futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$ in the range of 68.80 -68.85 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 68.50 / 68.40 Stop Loss: 68.97 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 68.50 / 68.30 R1/R2:68.95 / 69.05

